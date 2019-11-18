Riley Keough ready to rock as star of Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six adaptation

Riley Keough will have the chance to put her rock ‘n roll lineage to good use as the lead in Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six. The actress, who is the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley, will portray the lead singer of a fictional rock band based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The 12-episode series follows the rise and fall of the 1970s band with a focus on Keough’s character Daisy Jones, who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the Los Angeles music scene of the era.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Niki Caro was also announced to be joining the production as both executive producer and as director of multiple episodes. Reese Witherspoon, also an executive producer on the project, scored the television rights for the title before the novel was even published.

Keough made her big screen debut in the 2010 film The Runaways, in which she and costar Dakota Fanning played female rockers also from the ’70s that paved the way for others who chose to follow the same path. She has also appeared in films like American Honey, Logan Lucky, and It Comes at Night.

The California native is the daughter of musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

