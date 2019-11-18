Fast & Furious: Spy Racers type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Animated

Fast & Furious is all about family, and that has never been more true than with the billion-dollar franchise’s new Netflix animated series.

EW can exclusively reveal the cast and first look for Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which will feature Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Dominic Toretto’s cousin Tony and Vin Diesel‘s own daughter Similce Diesel.

Executive produced by Fast masterminds Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan, Spy Racers follows the adventures of teenager Tony, who follows in his cousin’s footsteps when a government agency recruits he and his friends to infiltrate an elite racing league that is a front front for a crime organization bent on world domination. Rounding out the main crew of characters are notable underground racer Layla Gray (American Vandal’s Camille Ramsey), 13-year-old tech genius Frostee Benson (Harry Potter‘s Luke Youngblood), master artist and natural spy Echo (Overwatch‘s Charlet Chung), the group’s muscle and sweetheart Cisco Renaldo (Jane the Virgin’s Jorge Diaz), and leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R, Shashi Dhar (The Resident‘s Manish Dayal).

Headlining the guest voice cast is Diesel’s oldest child, Similce, who plays Frostee’s younger sister Sissy. Also lending their voices are Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing).

With Fast & Furious 9 not scheduled to arrive in theaters until May 22, 2020, Spy Racers will help bridge the gap between films when it premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix. Below, check out the exclusive first look, beginning with Diesel and Posey.

