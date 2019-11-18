Marvel's Runaways announces season 3 will be its last in new trailer

Marvel’s Runaways is approaching the finish line: The Marvel-Hulu superhero show’s upcoming third season will be its last, a new trailer released on Monday revealed.

When season 3 begins, the titular teens are still searching for Chase, Gert, and Karolina, who were captured at the end of season 2 by Jonah and his family. In addition to dealing with aliens, the Runaways will also have their hands full with the nefarious ruler of the dark realm, Morgan le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley), who plans on using her army of millions to conquer our realm.

“This world will soon be ours,” Morgan declares in the promo.

The dramatic preview also teases the arrival of Tyrone/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy/Dagger (Olivia Holt) from the recently canceled Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

“Who the hell are you, and what are you doing in our house?” says Nico (Lyrica Okano) when Cloak and Dagger appear in the Runaway’s mountain-mansion hideout in the trailer.

“Look, I brought us here because whatever you did caused a disturbance. Bad enough that I felt it, which has never happened before,” replies Tyrone, clearly trying to de-escalate the situation.

Watch the entire trailer above.

Runaways joins the growing list of concluding Marvel Television properties, which includes the aforementioned Cloak & Dagger, all of the Netflix shows, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which returns for its already-completed final season next year on ABC. Marvel’s Helstrom will debut in 2020 on Hulu.

All 10 episodes Marvel‘s Runaways season 3 will be available Friday, Dec. 13.

