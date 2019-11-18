Kelly Clarkson is on fire — don’t believe her? Just watch her slay Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” during her eponymous talk show on Monday.

Clarkson covered the song as part of her popular “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The track, which debuted in 2014, recently topped Billboard’s top 10 songs of the decade. Ronson, who’s also known for his collaborations with artists like Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga, earned his first Billboard Hot 100 as a credited artist with “Uptown Funk.” The song ruled the charts for an impressive 14 weeks in 2015 and nabbed two Grammy awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Clarkson has shown her versatility with her covers on the show, performing everything from Martina McBride’s “Independence Day” to the Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face.”

If she weren’t busy enough, the host and The Voice coach has also announced that she will be headlining a Las Vegas residency beginning in April.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays — check your local listings for showtimes in your area. Watch Clarkson’s “Uptown Funk” cover above.

