Three biggest Jeopardy! winners to compete in Greatest of All Time prime-time event

Which Jeopardy! contestant is the greatest of all time? We’re about to find out.

On Monday, ABC announced the return of Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer — the highest money winners in the game show’s history — to the Jeopardy! stage to compete in The Greatest of All Time, a multi-night tournament that will kick off Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jennings holds the records for most consecutive games of Jeopardy! won and the highest winnings during regular-season gameplay ($2,520,700). Rutter maintains the top spot for highest winnings of all time, including tournaments, with $4,688,436. He is followed by Jennings with $3,370,700 and Holzhauer with $2,462,216. Holzhauer broke his own single-game winnings record multiple times and currently maintains all 15 of the top spots in this category. His highest to date is $131,127, which he raked in from the April 17, 2019 game.

All three will compete in The Greatest of All Time. The first one to win three of these games will receive $1 million and the bragging rights of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” The two runners up will receive $250,000 each.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: who is the best of the best?” Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said in a statement.

Here’s the schedule for the first Greatest of All Time rounds:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Jan. 9 (8 p.m. ET)

And, should no one emerge as the victor during this timeframe, ABC mapped out the following dates for additional matches:

Friday, Jan. 10 (8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Jan. 16 (8 p.m. ET)

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, also gave a shout out to Trebek, who’s been struggling with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“I am always so blown away by the incredibly talented and legendary Alex Trebek who has entertained, rallied and championed the masses for generations — and the world class Jeopardy! team who truly are ‘the greatest of all time,'” she said in a statement. “This timeless and extraordinary format is the gift that keeps on giving and winning the hearts of America every week. We can’t wait to deliver this epic and fiercely competitive showdown — with these unprecedented contestants — to ABC viewers and loyal fans everywhere.”

