Sense8 star Jamie Clayton joins cast of Roswell, New Mexico for season 2

Say hello to another new Roswell, New Mexico resident!

On Monday, The CW announced a new addition to the cast of its extraterrestrial drama. Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton joins the cast as Agent Grace Powell, who arrives in Roswell to investigate a string of disappearances. According to the network, “When someone she loves goes missing, she discovers that the town is home to more buried secrets than she bargained for.” We’ll say!

Clayton is also known for her roles on Designated Survivor, opposite Kiefer Sutherland, and most recently Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q.

With season 1 of Roswell, New Mexico ending in the death of one of its lead characters and the return from the kinda-dead of another, there’s plenty of mystery and drama to unfurl as Liz (Jeanine Mason) tries to move forward with her massively-altered life — and with a new agent poking around, keeping extraterrestrials is bound to get even more challenging.

It was previously announced during New York Comic Con that Gaius Charles (best known for playing Smash on Friday Night Lights) will recur as a local farmer on the show, while Jason Behr — who played Max Evans on 1999’s original Roswell series — also joins the cast in a yet-to-be-revealed recurring role.

Roswell, New Mexico returns to The CW on March 16, 2020.

