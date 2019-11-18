Image zoom Justin Stephens/ABC

James Van Der Beek announced during the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars on Monday that his wife, Kimberly, recently suffered a miscarriage.

The Dawson’s Creek actor revealed earlier in the season that the couple were expecting baby No. 6. His family is regularly seen in the front row of the ballroom.

Before performing his second dance Monday, Van Der Beek spoke directly to the camera about his family’s tragedy. “We lost the baby,” he said. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome in to the family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know it brings you closer together. It breaks you open, it opens up your heart… it makes you more human. I really didn’t think I’d be dancing tonight, but Kimberly from our hospital bed said to me, ‘I’m not done watching you dance.’ Kimberly, I love you. We are dancing to ‘Take Me to Church,’ which is all about human convention that’s so strong, it’s out of control, it’s scary, it rocks your soul.”

He and his partner Emma then danced the foxtrot, which earned a 27 out of 30 from the judges.

“When tragedy strikes, it puts everything in perspective,” judge Len Goodman said.

“You put so much heart into that dance, it was almost impossible to watch,” added judge Bruno Tonioli.

“I don’t know how you got through that just now,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “I feel silly talking about your posture, but what I really do appreciate is in the midst of all that, the human tragedy you went through, you gave great posture!”

