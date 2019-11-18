Image zoom Freeform

The Bold Type type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

Ryan better be ready to meet the family … or at least the brother.

Following the news that Sutton, Jane, and Kat will make their return when The Bold Type‘s fourth season premieres in January, EW can exclusively reveal that Glee‘s Chord Overstreet is getting in on the fun. Overstreet is set to guest-star in the new season as Evan, Jane’s beloved older brother who is similarly type A. As a little sister, Jane has always looked up to her brother and is excited to welcome him to New York. But most importantly, she’s excited to introduce her brother to the other important man in her life — Ryan. (So let’s hope Evan hasn’t read any of Pinstripe’s articles from his single days.)

Overstreet will appear in episode 8 of season 4. The season as a whole, as the stars previously announced on Twitter, will have 18 episodes.

The Bold Type returns for season 4 on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Related content: