Look back at the best reality TV of the decade on EW's Best of Shows podcast

Best of Shows has returned! EW’s TV critics — that’s me and the brilliant Kristen Baldwin — are shifting gears for the next few episodes of our weekly podcast. We’ll be looking back at the best (and worst) television of the 2010s, tackling a different category each week.

Today, we’re focusing on reality, whatever that is. Reality television dominated this decade in strange and terrible ways. The great competition series of the 2000s experienced a generational shift, with new players who grew up watching previous seasons. Aspirational docusoaps generated new tiers of grasping celebrity, and some onscreen personalities built empires out of the audience’s ironic detachment. Viewers thrilled to a new vogue for legitimate documentary programming, especially when there was some true crime involved. Some people worried the American political system was becoming a reality show, and some people joyously voted for the American political system to become a reality show. And there were some truly ridiculous wonderful TV series — which we have to celebrate, too.

Listen to the new episode below. You can subscribe to EW’s Best of Shows podcast via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be coming at you on Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich. Next week, we’ll be running down the best series finales of the 2010s.

