Amazon's Lord of the Rings series gets early season 2 renewal

Amazon is giving the go-ahead for a season 2 of its Lord of the Rings prequel series, which is currently just starting pre-production on its first season, EW has learned.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay were previously announced as showrunners and writers of the new show, which is said to take place in The Second Age of Middle-earth, well before the events of the first book in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom helmer J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes of the series, and will also executive produce with his producing partner Belén Atienza. A cast for the show has not officially been confirmed by Amazon.

News that Amazon had made a multi-season production commitment to a television adaptation of Tolkien’s fantasy epic was first announced in November 2017. It is believed to be costing up to $500 million, making it the most expensive new TV project of all time. A release date for the series has not yet been set.

