Matthew Perry jokes about comparison between his Friends character and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Could he be any more serious?

Matthew Perry posted a hilarious photo on Twitter over the weekend that revealed an unexpected overlap between his Friends character Chandler Bing and Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker.

Although the two characters have their fair share of differences, at least one social media user noted they both were known to strike a similar pose.

The photo Perry posted showed an image of Chandler dancing with his arms up in the air, which looked nearly identical to another image of Batman’s arch-nemesis standing with his own arms raised. “Cinematic parallels,” read a line of text above the images.

“You’re welcome,” Perry, 50, tweeted alongside the meme, which got his seal of approval. “Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo.”

Perry, who does not frequently post on social media, made a stir earlier this month when his former costar Courteney Cox shared a selfie of the pair.

“Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends” Cox, 55, captioned the snap, including the catchphrases of the two characters.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the beloved NBC sitcom, commented, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”

While many of his former costars continue to work on a number of projects, Perry has retreated from public life while dealing with some health and addiction issues.

In August 2018, Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that left him bedridden for three months.

“Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalized; his condition was very serious,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.”

Although it’s unclear what’s next for the real-life and on-screen pals, Jennifer Aniston has been teasing fans about “something” involving the Friends crew.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show in October, the talk show host asked her longtime pal: “So this is his question for you, and everyone’s question, is there going to be a reunion?”

“Like a reboot? No,” Aniston replied. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Adding fuel to the fire, days later, Aniston told Stephen Colbert that “something is happening” — “but we don’t know what that something is.”

Earlier this month, sources told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline that the series’ stars and creators are reportedly in talks for an unscripted reunion special on the upcoming HBO Max platform, noting that nothing is final.

