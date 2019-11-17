Fuller House type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy,

The stars of Fuller House are ending the series on a high note, literally.

The Netflix series was renewed for a fifth and final season in January, and it seems the show wrapped up filming the series finale on Friday. Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner on Fuller House — as well as original series, Full House, celebrated the occasion with a perfect sendoff — singing a karaoke version of the show’s infectious theme song, “Everywhere You Look,” with her costars.

Bure shared an Instagram video of her, along with Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) this weekend, belting out the iconic song on stage in front of a packed crowd. The track was originally co-written and performed by Jesse Frederick for ABC’s Full House, and updated by Carly Rae Jepsen for the Netflix sequel.

Fuller House debuted in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Sweetin, Bure, Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more. Its impressive five seasons still can’t match Full House’s run, which lasted eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, and followed the blended Tanner family in San Francisco.

Bure’s costars also shared their thoughts on the Full House universe coming to an end for a second time.

“The end of an era…again. Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse. When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes!” Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the original series and the reboot, wrote on Saturday, along with photos of the cast on set. “And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a [sic] lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it.”

“Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I can’t thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you,” Stamos continued. “Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It’s been a laugh and a tear – I am grateful to the fans FOREVER! Love and mercy, John.”

Sweetin shared a photo of herself on the Fuller House couch, along with the caption, “This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart. #fullerhouse #fullhousefamily #onelasttime #goodbyesarenevereasy”

Barber posted a photo of the cast and crew on Friday, writing: “The last one. I hope each one of you reading this right now knows how much we love you, how much we appreciate you, and just how eternally grateful we are for your support over the last five (or 32) years. You are forever part of our Fuller family.”

While Fuller House centered on the families of Barber, Bure, and Sweetin’s characters, Saget, Stamos, and Dave Coulier also made appearances throughout the series. Saget and Coulier celebrated the end of the show’s run on Instagram, with Saget, who played the Tanner family patriarch, Danny, writing that he was “so happy for my TV daughters.”

The one Fuller House actor absent from the series wrap festivities was Lori Loughlin, who’s currently in the midst of legal battles for her involvement in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. This summer, Stamos said he was uncertain about Loughlin’s role in the fifth season, and judging by the cast’s various photos, Loughlin doesn’t appear to be reprising her part as Aunt Becky for the show’s final leg.

