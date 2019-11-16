Exclusive Supergirl first look shows Kara saving Lena in the most epic way

Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

One of the perks of having Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) as your best friend? You know that she’s always going to catch you whenever you fall.

Ever since Kara confessed her secret to Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) on Supergirl that she’s been pulling double duty as National City’s superhero, fans have gotten some amazing scenes of the two former BFFs finally being open and honest in a way that’s never happened before on this show. Sure, Lena’s still keeping some pretty big secrets of her own as a result of being kept in the dark for so long, but still. This is definitely progress!

And EW has your exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, “Tremors,” which shows just how far this friendship has come — as well as the first look at recurring guest star Mitch Pileggi as Rama Khan.

When Lena’s L Corp trials get attacked by Khan, she takes a literal leap of faith, knowing that no matter what, her best friend will be there to catch her. And lo and behold, Supergirl flies in just in the nick of time to save her in the most epic way. Check out the incredible clip above now.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

