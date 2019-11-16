Céline Dion finally settles Titanic debate of whether Jack could have fit on that door

Titanic 12/19/97 type Movie Genre Historical,

Disaster,

Romance

There’s no bigger Titanic expert than Céline Dion (aside from James Cameron, probably).

The legendary singer’s voice is practically synonymous with the 1997 epic film thanks to “My Heart Will Go On.” So there is no one better than her to finally settle the long-running debate of whether or not Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) would have fit on that door with Rose (Kate Winslet) in the middle of the ocean after the ship went down. Did he have to die, or could he have survived with Rose on the floating debris?

That’s exactly what Jimmy Fallon asked her on The Tonight Show on Friday while she was there to promote her new album Courage. But first, she jokingly got annoyed that he was even bringing this up again. “You know that’s a long time ago, right?” she asks him sarcastically. “Don’t put me in trouble. What if they want to do a Titanic No. 2?”

But when he pushes her, she finally relents and settles the debate once and for all with three reasons. “Listen. First of all, if you look closely to the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen and she’s not quite all there,” Dion says. “Okay? Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation.”

When the crowd starts cheering, Dion just shoots them a look, nods, and rolls her eyes because she knows what’s what. “Come on baby, make yourself comfortable!” she adds. “Jump in, you know? And then, who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn’t have the strength to jump in… for my love.”

And that’s when she starts singing a new version of the Pointer Sisters’ “Jump (For My Love)” because why not? She’s an icon, she can do whatever she wants. Check out the hilarious exchange above now.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a knowledgable figure on the subject has weighed in on this debate. Cameron, who directed the movie, looks at it from an artistic approach. “Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless,” he said in a Vanity Fair interview. “The film is about death and separation; he had to die … I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die.”

And back in 2012 the MythBusters approached it from a scientific perspective, as they proved that if Jack crawled on the door with Rose, they would have sunk and froze to death. But at least they would have died together? Bleak, but romantic!

Related content: