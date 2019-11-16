Batwoman star Meagan Tandy teases Sophie's attempts to protect Kate from Jacob

Image zoom

Fall TV Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

There’s more to the story of Kate (Ruby Rose) and Sophie’s (Meagan Tandy) pre-pilot break-up on Batwoman.

In this Sunday’s aptly titled episode “Tell Me the Truth,” Kate must decide whether or not to trust Sophie, who is convinced that Kate is Batwoman and wants to tell her father Jacob (Dougray Scott). This ends up dredging up old memories of their time in the military academy and the surprising events that happened around the time of their break-up, which sheds light on why Sophie decided to lie to the school to avoid getting expelled.

“The really awesome thing with that is that very scene that everybody got to see [in the pilot], which essentially their break-up scene, you [now] actually get to see the before and after of that scene,” star Meagan Tandy tells EW. “I think people will be very surprised to see what informed Sophie’s decision to want to stay.”

She continues, “Mind you, there’s so many different elements that played a part, but part of that puzzle for Sophie of why she said, ‘No, this is what I’m going to do,’ you’re actually going to get a little glimpse of what that actually was and what the cause of it was.”

Meanwhile in the present day, Sophie is determined to reveal what she knows about Batwoman’s secret identity to Jacob because the Crows have been ordered to take down Batwoman. “It’s important to her now because she wants to protect Kate,” says Tandy. “With Sophie knowing that Kate is Batwoman, it affects [Sophie and Kate’s relationship] because she’s like, ‘No, you can’t continue just saving the streets of Gotham. I’ve gotta tell your dad so he can call off this order for us to take you down.’ She just wants to nothing but for Kate to be safe, and she’s basically trying to do that literally from the beginning of the episode.”

Sophie’s focus on Kate in this episode also ends up complicating things for her marriage because her husband Tyler ends up finding out their past relationship. “It’s definitely a huge bomb to drop on your spouse. It’s not something that I think any husband would be like, ‘Oh okay, so there’s nothing more there.’ Of course, he’s going to want to ask more questions. He’s gonna want more answers on anything. It’s definitely a lot more that can be told in one episode,” says Tandy.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

