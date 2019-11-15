What to Watch this Weekend: The Crown returns with a new season and new faces

By EW Staff
November 15, 2019 at 06:00 AM EST
FRIDAY

Dollface

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut
Everyone has experienced a friend ditching them as soon as they get into a long-term relationship. But what happens when that relationship ends and the friend realizes that they let all of their friendships expire? That’s exactly what the new high-concept comedy Dollface seeks to explore when a young woman named Jules (Kat Dennings) is dumped by her longtime boyfriend and needs to re-enter the world of women, rekindling all the female friendships she left behind. This pitch-perfect show blends reality with fantasy in creative ways as Jules’ imagination runs wild while she learns how to cope with her new life. But it’s the way the Hulu series explores and subverts cliché tropes of female friendships where it truly shines. Smart, bold, and unapologetically real, Dollface will make you laugh and immediately want to call up your best friends. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Klaus

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

There have been origin stories for Santa Claus before (perennial Rankin-Bass favorite Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, for instance), but Netflix’s Klaus offers a fresh — and visually stunning — take. When hapless postman Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) stumbles upon Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter with a stockpile of handmade toys, the two form an unlikely partnership to deliver the toys to children. “He’s certainly not the cuddly St. Nick that people see when they go to Macy’s when we first meet him,” Simmons, who was a mall Santa one year when he was “fresh out of college,” told EW of his take on Kris Kringle. “Part of what was interesting and challenging and fun was that these characters go on a journey and Klaus really starts in a dark, unhappy place. He’s not jolly when we first meet him and it takes a lot of relentless cajoling to bring him out of himself.” Santa Claus, a Grinch? Color us intrigued. —Tyler Aquilina

Apple TV+

The Morning Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

A new status quo is being established on The Morning Show. Picking up in the aftermath of Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) intense interview with one of Mitch’s victims, the drama’s fifth episode explores how everyone is adjusting to this new world now that the dust has started settling and as a forthcoming New York Times exposé looms over them. “People begin to observe where they are in this new power structure, and they then have to occupy those powerful spaces,” says star Billy Crudup, who plays network executive Cory Ellison. “It becomes quite dramatic. So, the expression of then how the power is wielded amongst those who are newly adopting it and those who are observing that becomes this rather sophisticated chess game amongst entertainment. So you get the benefit of watching entertaining people behave in extraordinary ways.” More specifically, you can expect Crudup’s Cory to perform a musical number with Jennifer Aniston’s Alex. —Chancellor Agard

What Else to Watch

Streaming
The Man in the High Castle (final season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video
I Lost My Body (movie) — Netflix
I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry (docuseries debut) — Netflix
The Toys That Made Us (season premiere) — Netflix
Llama Llama (season premiere) — Netflix
Earthquake Bird (movie) — Netflix
Encore!Disney+
Forky Asks a QuestionDisney+
The Imagineering StoryDisney+
Marvel’s Hero ProjectDisney+
The World According to Jeff GoldblumDisney+
The MandalorianDisney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesDisney+
Line of Duty (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms
See  — Apple TV+
For All Mankind — Apple TV+
Ghostwriter — Apple TV+
Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+
TitansDC Universe

8 p.m.
American HousewifeABC
The BlacklistNBC
CharmedThe CW
Hawaii Five-0CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race UKLogo
Christmas A La ModeLifetime

8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the BoatABC

9 p.m.
DynastyThe CW
Magnum P.I.CBS
One Fine ChristmasOWN

10 p.m.
Blue BloodsCBS

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

What Else to Watch

9 a.m.
Sesame Street (50th season premiere) — HBO

8 p.m.
Christmas Under the StarsHallmark
Christmas in LouisianaLifetime

9 p.m.
Blue Planet Now — BBC America

SUNDAY

The Crown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere
Netflix’s British royal family drama returns for a third season with a new cast portraying the Windsors in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from the Emmy-winning Claire Foy; Outlander star Tobias Menzies replaces Matt Smith as Prince Philip; Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret; and Ben Daniels portrays Lord Snowden. Will fans easily adjust to these new faces? “It’s a bit like changing contact lenses,” says The Crown creator Peter Morgan. “I think it takes you about five minutes to get used to it.” —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

Check local listings
Poldark (series finale) — PBS

7 p.m.
America’s Funniest Home VideosABC
Christmas CupcakesUPtv

8 p.m.
Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC
Batwoman The CW
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo
90 Day Fiancé TLC
The Simpsons Fox
Ray Donovan (season premiere) — Showtime
Dublin MurdersStarz
Random Acts of ChristmasLifetime
2019 Soul Train Awards — BET
Write Before ChristmasHallmark

8:30 p.m.
God Friended MeCBS
Bless the HartsFox

9 p.m.
Shark Tank ABC
SupergirlThe CW
The Walking DeadAMC
WatchmenHBO
ShamelessShowtime
Bob’s BurgersFox
A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

9:30 p.m.
Family GuyFox
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

10 p.m.
Mr. RobotUSA
The RookieABC
Silicon ValleyHBO
Unpolished (series debut) — TLC
Get Shorty (season finale) — Epix
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake SpectacularFood Network

10:30 p.m.
Madam SecretaryCBS
Mrs. FletcherHBO

11:30 p.m.
Rick and MortyAdult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

