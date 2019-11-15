What to Watch this Weekend: The Crown returns with a new season and new faces

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Dollface

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Everyone has experienced a friend ditching them as soon as they get into a long-term relationship. But what happens when that relationship ends and the friend realizes that they let all of their friendships expire? That’s exactly what the new high-concept comedy Dollface seeks to explore when a young woman named Jules (Kat Dennings) is dumped by her longtime boyfriend and needs to re-enter the world of women, rekindling all the female friendships she left behind. This pitch-perfect show blends reality with fantasy in creative ways as Jules’ imagination runs wild while she learns how to cope with her new life. But it’s the way the Hulu series explores and subverts cliché tropes of female friendships where it truly shines. Smart, bold, and unapologetically real, Dollface will make you laugh and immediately want to call up your best friends. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Klaus

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

There have been origin stories for Santa Claus before (perennial Rankin-Bass favorite Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, for instance), but Netflix’s Klaus offers a fresh — and visually stunning — take. When hapless postman Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) stumbles upon Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter with a stockpile of handmade toys, the two form an unlikely partnership to deliver the toys to children. “He’s certainly not the cuddly St. Nick that people see when they go to Macy’s when we first meet him,” Simmons, who was a mall Santa one year when he was “fresh out of college,” told EW of his take on Kris Kringle. “Part of what was interesting and challenging and fun was that these characters go on a journey and Klaus really starts in a dark, unhappy place. He’s not jolly when we first meet him and it takes a lot of relentless cajoling to bring him out of himself.” Santa Claus, a Grinch? Color us intrigued. —Tyler Aquilina

Image zoom Apple TV+

The Morning Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

A new status quo is being established on The Morning Show. Picking up in the aftermath of Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) intense interview with one of Mitch’s victims, the drama’s fifth episode explores how everyone is adjusting to this new world now that the dust has started settling and as a forthcoming New York Times exposé looms over them. “People begin to observe where they are in this new power structure, and they then have to occupy those powerful spaces,” says star Billy Crudup, who plays network executive Cory Ellison. “It becomes quite dramatic. So, the expression of then how the power is wielded amongst those who are newly adopting it and those who are observing that becomes this rather sophisticated chess game amongst entertainment. So you get the benefit of watching entertaining people behave in extraordinary ways.” More specifically, you can expect Crudup’s Cory to perform a musical number with Jennifer Aniston’s Alex. —Chancellor Agard

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Man in the High Castle (final season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

I Lost My Body (movie) — Netflix

I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry (docuseries debut) — Netflix

The Toys That Made Us (season premiere) — Netflix

Llama Llama (season premiere) — Netflix

Earthquake Bird (movie) — Netflix

Encore! — Disney+

Forky Asks a Question — Disney+

The Imagineering Story — Disney+

Marvel’s Hero Project — Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum — Disney+

The Mandalorian — Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Disney+

Line of Duty (movie) — VOD/Digital platforms

See — Apple TV+

For All Mankind — Apple TV+

Ghostwriter — Apple TV+

Snoopy in Space — Apple TV+

Titans — DC Universe

8 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

The Blacklist — NBC

Charmed — The CW

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — Logo

Christmas A La Mode — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Magnum P.I. — CBS

One Fine Christmas — OWN

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

What Else to Watch

9 a.m.

Sesame Street (50th season premiere) — HBO

8 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars — Hallmark

Christmas in Louisiana — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Blue Planet Now — BBC America

SUNDAY

The Crown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Netflix’s British royal family drama returns for a third season with a new cast portraying the Windsors in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Olivia Colman takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from the Emmy-winning Claire Foy; Outlander star Tobias Menzies replaces Matt Smith as Prince Philip; Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret; and Ben Daniels portrays Lord Snowden. Will fans easily adjust to these new faces? “It’s a bit like changing contact lenses,” says The Crown creator Peter Morgan. “I think it takes you about five minutes to get used to it.” —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Poldark (series finale) — PBS



7 p.m.

America’s Funniest Home Videos — ABC

Christmas Cupcakes — UPtv

8 p.m.

Kids Say the Darndest Things — ABC

Batwoman — The CW

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

90 Day Fiancé — TLC

The Simpsons — Fox

Ray Donovan (season premiere) — Showtime

Dublin Murders — Starz

Random Acts of Christmas — Lifetime

2019 Soul Train Awards — BET

Write Before Christmas — Hallmark

8:30 p.m.

God Friended Me — CBS

Bless the Harts — Fox

9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Supergirl — The CW

The Walking Dead — AMC

Watchmen — HBO

Shameless — Showtime

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS



10 p.m.

Mr. Robot — USA

The Rookie — ABC

Silicon Valley — HBO

Unpolished (series debut) — TLC

Get Shorty (season finale) — Epix

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular — Food Network

10:30 p.m.

Madam Secretary — CBS

Mrs. Fletcher — HBO

11:30 p.m.

Rick and Morty — Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change