Jane Fonda stayed on the sidelines Friday during her weekly protest at the U.S. Capitol to avoid an arrest that could have landed the octogenarian a month in jail, but she had some familiar faces with her who put themselves on the line in the name of climate change prevention.

The actress and activist’s TV daughters, June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker, from Grace and Frankie joined Fonda at the demonstration, calling for the end of fossil fuel exploration and extraction, as well as taxpayer subsidies to oil companies, given the negative effects they have on low-income communities and communities of color.

Other previously announced attendees, filmmaker and philanthropist Abigail Disney and Robert Kennedy, Jr., were also at the sit-in, but the big surprise was former CSI actress Marg Helgenberger (currently on CBS’s All Rise) not only showing up to Fonda’s “Fire Drill Friday,” but being one of the protestors arrested on the scene.

Fonda cheered on from a balcony within the Capitol building as Helgenberger, Raphael, who recently penned a guidebook for aspiring female politicians, and Disney were escorted off the premises. Decker was among the protestors who avoided arrest.

@Janefonda finds a way to keep supporting the activists without being arrested during the #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/EehXlO7CNC — Sonia Dridi (@Sonia_Dridi) November 15, 2019

Fonda is now six weeks into her civil disobedience campaign to draw awareness to climate change. The 81-year-old announced in October that she had moved to D.C. to hold weekly demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol after being inspired by the work of indigenous people and young climate activists.

Raphael and Decker are not the first Grace and Frankie costars to show their support. Sam Waterston joined Fonda during week one, resulting in both their arrests. Other famous friends who have joined Fonda over the weeks include Ted Danson, Catherine Keener, and Rosanna Arquette.

Fonda has committed to protesting every Friday through January 2020, so there’s still time for the rest of the Grace and Frankie cast to join in before the season 6 premiere of the Netflix series later that month.

