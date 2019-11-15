Dave Franco, Bill Murray, and more to star in Farrelly brothers' Quibi series The Now

At last, more details are starting to emerge on the bounty of projects coming to Quibi.

Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Daryl Hannah are among the main cast announced for The Now, a comedy series from Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly. Bill Murray and Alyssa Milano will also appear in recurring roles. Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Rob Yang (Succession), and Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) round out the announced cast.

The show, directed by the Farrellys and co-written by Peter, Steve Leff, and Pete Jones, follows Ed Poole (Franco), a man who resolves to “just live in the now” when a secret from his past emerges and seemingly wrecks his future. Further plot and character details are still being kept under wraps, though an earlier plot summary described the show as the story of a suicidal man whose brother and father have already died by suicide.

Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020, joining the ever-growing raft of streaming services on the market. The brainchild of former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, the mobile-only platform will specialize in “quick bites” of content running 10 minutes or less. Among the many other projects in the works for Quibi are a court show starring Chrissy Teigen and a daily late-night recap show from EW.

