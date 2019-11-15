You’d think Black Lightning star Cress Williams would be used to seeing other superheroes by now — since his two onscreen daughters (played by Nafessa Williams and China Anne McClain) suit up alongside him every Monday night — but he isn’t. In fact, the 49-year-old actor was immediately starstruck when he stepped onto the set of the Arrowverse’s forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” saga for the first time.

“It’s like going to a new school,” says Williams, who took a break from shooting Black Lightning in Atlanta to spend a week working on the crossover in Vancouver. “I was just really overwhelmed at the pure number of people, and all of these supersuits. I was working with the Flash, two Supermen, most of the cast of The Flash, and some Arrow people. It was just a real hodgepodge, a full room.”

And that’s not even the half of it — as you can see in the exclusive promo above.

This winter’s five-hour event marks Black Lightning’s formal debut in the Arrowverse, with Williams slated to appear in the Flash hour (airing Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.) and the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hour (Jan. 14 at 9 p.m.). Even though Black Lightning airs on the CW, its characters have never interacted with the capes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends, and Batwoman.

“Just watching Cress’ character share the screen with these other characters is incredibly exciting because it’s never been done before,” says crossover executive producer Marc Guggenheim.

In the new teaser, Jefferson has a heated confrontation with Pariah (Tom Cavanagh), as the Flash (Grant Gustin) diplomatically asks for his help stopping the anti-matter wave. Even though Jefferson’s world is gone, he still resolves to help them because he is a hero after all. “No one else has to die,” he declares.

“He gets brought in to do something only he can,” says Williams. “He’s definitely integral to the journey.”

Watch the promo above.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

