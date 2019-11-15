The Arrowverse unites in first official 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' photos

We’re three weeks out from “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but we’ve just received our first in-depth look at the highly anticipated crossover’s first episode.

On Friday, the CW released the first batch of photos from the Supergirl installment of the forthcoming crossover, which will also span Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. The new images tease the multiversal calamity facing the entire shared universe; Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) first encounters with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the Atom (Brandon Routh); and reveal our first look at Superman and Lois Lane’s son. Check out all the photos below.

The five-hour epic is based on George Pérez and Marv Wolfman’s universe-shattering 1985-1986 limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths, and will essentially follow that story’s basic outline. The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and Harbinger — a.k.a. Arrow’s Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) — recruit Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), the Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and the rest of the Arrowverse’s heroes to fight the Monitor’s evil counterpart, the Anti-Monitor (also Garrett), who wants to destroy the entire multiverse. In the photos, we see that all of the capes have united at the DEO on Earth-38.

“I feel like we’re doing something that really honors the comic book,” crossover executive producer Marc Guggenheim tells EW.

The original Crisis spanned the entirety of the DC Comics universe, featuring characters from across the multiverse. The Arrowverse seeks to capture that feeling by including familiar faces from past and present DC TV shows and movies, like Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, making his Arrowverse debut; Smallville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance; Batman: The Animated Series’ Kevin Conroy; and Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh, reprising the role of Superman 13 years after he starred in Superman Returns.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

