Clive Owen to play Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

By Tim Stack
November 15, 2019 at 01:19 PM EST

American Crime Story has elected Clive Owen to play Bill Clinton in its third installment, Impeachment.

This next iteration of the FX franchise will focus on the impeachment scandal that surrounded Clinton during his Presidency due to his affair with Monica Lewinsky (Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein). Hillary Clinton has not yet been cast in the project, adapted by writer Sarah Burgess from the Jeffrey Toobin 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The limited series previously announced Sarah Paulson would play Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford would portray Paula Jones.

Lewinsky will be a producer on the project along with executive producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson.

Impeachment is scheduled to debut on Sept. 27, 2020.

Comments

