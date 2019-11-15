Watch as the team scrambles to find a missing Halstead in Chicago P.D. fall finale

Fall TV Chicago P.D. type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

After the events that transpired in Chicago P.D.‘s sixth season finale — death, opioid addiction — no character on the popular Dick Wolf series is truly safe. Could Jesse Lee Soffer’s Halstead be next?

In EW’s exclusive first look at the episode titled “Absolution,” Halstead has gone missing and his team is busy trying to find him. Executive producer Rick Eid shares insight as to what fans can expect from the fall finale, including answers to all your season 7 burning questions.

Image zoom Matt Dinerstein/NBC

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: In the preview, fan-favorite Halstead is missing. What can we expect from the fall finale?

RICK EID: Halstead has a big heart and it often gets him in trouble. This time, it puts his life in danger and our team has to come to the rescue.

We’ve already lost Antonio (Jon Seda) — would you guys really take Halstead too?

I guess you’ll have to watch the fall finale to find out!

You really can’t really kill him off because the people want Upstead. What’s the scoop?

Halstead and Upton’s [Tracy Spiridakos] relationship continues to grow. In this episode, her feelings for Halstead’s predicament will be front and center.

With Antonio’s sister (Monica Raymond) popping back for Chicago Fire’s winter finale, any chance he could come back someday? Hopefully in better shape than when we last saw him?

There is always a chance he could come back. Jon Seda is a great guy and well-loved over here.

What can you tease about Burgess (Marina Squerciati)? Will she keep the baby? What would this mean to her job? What’s Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) really thinking?

Burgess is wrestling with a lot of things when it comes to the job, the baby, and her relationship with Ruzek. She hasn’t decided anything yet, but Ruzek makes it clear that he will support her, whatever she chooses to do.

Lastly, RoWater….

As of right now, Rojas [Lisseth Chavez] is focusing on her new job and fitting in with the Intelligence team. She and Atwater [LaRoyce Hawkins] are friends and colleagues but in the future, who knows?

Chicago P.D.‘s fall finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. on NBC. Watch the preview above for more.

