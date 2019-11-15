CBS Studios' James Comey miniseries has found its Barack Obama

Barack Obama is coming to TV… and not just via his deal with Netflix.

EW has confirmed that actor Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the former president in CBS Studios’ upcoming miniseries based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty. Jeff Daniels was previously confirmed for the role of the former FBI director, with Brendan Gleeson set to play President Donald Trump.

Ben-Adir has appeared in several films and TV shows including Netflix’s The OA and Peaky Blinders, and the newly released Disney+ film Noelle.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images; Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

Three other new cast members were also announced alongside Ben-Adir: Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight) as former FBI Deputy Director Mark Giuliano, Steve Zissis (HBO’s Togetherness) as FBI General Counsel James A. Baker, and Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, House of Cards) as Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

Comey served as FBI director from 2013 until May 2017, when Trump fired him. The next month, Comey had a friend leak a memo to the press about a private meeting with Trump, who asked him to end the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The miniseries is being adapted and directed by Billy Ray (Gemini Man, Captain Phillips), and will also star Holly Hunter as Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, and Michael Kelly as FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, among others. No airdate or network has been set for the series yet; it could end up airing on Showtime or CBS All Access.

Related content: