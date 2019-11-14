What to Watch on Thursday: Meredith's future is decided on Grey's Anatomy

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Grey’s Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
It’s finally time. After weeks of watching Meredith Grey serve community service and even spend a little time behind bars, this week’s Grey’s Anatomy will see Meredith go before the medical board for the hearing that will define her future. After all, who is Meredith Grey if she can’t practice medicine? Let’s hope we don’t have to find out. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Supernatural — The CW
Young Sheldon — CBS
Superstore — NBC
Floribama Shore (season premiere) — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
Thanksgiving Pie Fight — Food Network
The Good Place — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Mom — CBS
Legacies — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Will & Grace — NBC
10 p.m.
Evil — CBS
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
