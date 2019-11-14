What to Watch on Thursday: Meredith's future is decided on Grey's Anatomy

By EW Staff
November 14, 2019 at 06:00 AM EST

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Grey’s Anatomy

Kelsey McNeal/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s finally time. After weeks of watching Meredith Grey serve community service and even spend a little time behind bars, this week’s Grey’s Anatomy will see Meredith go before the medical board for the hearing that will define her future. After all, who is Meredith Grey if she can’t practice medicine? Let’s hope we don’t have to find out. —Samantha Highfill

Related content: 

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.
Supernatural The CW
Young Sheldon CBS
SuperstoreNBC
Floribama Shore (season premiere) — MTV

8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
The UnicornCBS

9 p.m.
Thanksgiving Pie Fight Food Network
The Good Place NBC
A Million Little ThingsABC
MomCBS
LegaciesThe CW

9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second ActCBS
Will & GraceNBC

10 p.m.
Evil CBS
Law & Order: SVU NBC
How to Get Away With Murder ABC

*times are ET and subject to change

Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com