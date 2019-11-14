What to Watch on Thursday: Meredith's future is decided on Grey's Anatomy

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Grey’s Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

It’s finally time. After weeks of watching Meredith Grey serve community service and even spend a little time behind bars, this week’s Grey’s Anatomy will see Meredith go before the medical board for the hearing that will define her future. After all, who is Meredith Grey if she can’t practice medicine? Let’s hope we don’t have to find out. —Samantha Highfill

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW

Young Sheldon — CBS

Superstore — NBC

Floribama Shore (season premiere) — MTV



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Pie Fight — Food Network

The Good Place — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Mom — CBS

Legacies — The CW



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Will & Grace — NBC

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

*times are ET and subject to change