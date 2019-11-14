Watch emotional scene marking Peter Bergman's 30 years on The Young and the Restless

We’re crying with you, Peter Bergman!

In EW’s exclusive first look above from the Nov. 25 episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS, Bergman has a meta-moment as Jack Abbott when he toasts his sister’s newly completed memoir about the family. He chokes up talking about the family, but those tears are more real than you can imagine: the episode is also meant to mark Bergman’s 30-year anniversary on the CBS sudser.

“I want to commemorate this moment. Writing this book was my idea,” begins Jack (Bergman), before he begins to really turn on the waterworks. “I personally have learned so much from it. I look at my mother and my sister and my niece, my brother and my son, and I feel our shared family history. I feel this connection through John and Dina Abbott. They have shaped all of our lives. I just want each of you to know how very special you are to me.”

Keep the tissues close, fans.

The 66-year-old actor is joined in the scene by his fellow Abbotts, including his mom Dina, played by Marla Adams. The stand-alone episode will feature vintage clips from the sudser as Jack reads the memoir written by his sister Traci (Beth Maitland).

Bergman has played Jack Abbott since 1989. He’s won four daytime Emmys for his work.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

