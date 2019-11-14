The Crown star Olivia Colman says Gillian Anderson is 'amazing' as Margaret Thatcher

Fall TV The Crown type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Drama,

Historical

Fans of The Crown won’t see Gillian Anderson portray Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of the show until at least next year. But according to Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on the show, it will be worth the wait.

“She’s amazing,” says Colman of the X-Files and Sex Education actress. “The moment she opened her mouth in the read-through, you could feel everyone wanting to do a little silent ‘Yay!’ Because she was so brilliant.”

Season 3 of The Crown, which premieres Nov. 17, tracks the British royal family from the mid-’60s to the mid-’70s. Season 4 will cover the ensuing decade and introduce both Anderson’s Thatcher and Lady Diana, played by Emma Corrin.

“It’s interesting because, series 3, for me, was like doing a historical piece,” says Colman. “Now, it feels less like that and more, I remember that! I remember that voice! I remember that moment! It feels quite different. We had our read-through and to hear the voices of Margaret Thatcher and all of that, it’s quite fun.”

Season 3 of The Crown costars Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Ben Daniels, and Charles Dance, among others.

Related content: