'Deeply ashamed' Elizabeth and Missy apologize for actions on Survivor

Elizabeth Beisel and Missy Byrd found themselves at the center of controversy on Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols after they appeared to exaggerate (at best) or fabricate (at worst) their reactions to touching from fellow contestant Dan Spilo as a strategic move in the game.

Those actions not only served to undermine the legitimate concerns of Kellee Kim, who was the victim of inappropriate touching even after she asked Dan to stop, but Elizabeth and Missy ended voting with their alleged abuser and against the only true victim in Kellee. Caught in the collateral damage was Janet Carbin, as Elizabeth and Missy actively used Janet’s moral code against her and manipulated her motherly instincts for their own strategic gains by getting Janet to vote against Dan due to their ruse.

Elizabeth turned to Twitter and Instagram to apologize. While offering individual apologies to Kellee, Janet, and Dan, she also addressed “women everywhere,” writing, “Sexual harassment and sexual assault are extremely serious, life altering topics that I do not take lightly. They have no business being used as tactics to further one’s own agenda, whether it be in real life or in the game of Survivor. I am beyond disappointed in my behavior and will use this as a life-changing, teaching moment.” (Read the full apology below.)

Missy apologized to Kellee and Janet via social media, explaining, “I got so caught up in game play that I did not realize a very serious situation, nor did I handle it with the care that it deserved.” She also apologized to all women and described it as “a life changing learning moment for me.”

In addition, Lauren Beck — whose name was also mentioned as someone else who had voiced problems with Dan’s behavior yet told the camera that nothing he did made he feel uncomfortable and voted to keep him over Kellee — also apologized in a Twitter thread.

I want to deeply apologize to all women and more specifically Kellee and Janet. While I had my own experiences and feelings towards Dan, I spoke with him and it stopped. While ignorance is not an excuse, after the merge I did not know the full extent of Kellee’s feelings — Lauren Ashley (@LaurenAshBeck) November 14, 2019

regarding Dan. In no way did I use her feelings towards him to further my game. I am a firm believer of women supporting women and had I have known, I would have acted differently, been more supportive of Kellee & would have conducted myself in a way that better represents who — Lauren Ashley (@LaurenAshBeck) November 14, 2019

I am. All women should be as brave as Kellee and stand up for themselves when put in similar situations. I am sorry I didn’t voice this opinion on last night’s episode. — Lauren Ashley (@LaurenAshBeck) November 14, 2019

These latest apologies follow one from Aaron Meredith for his comments at Tribal Council, as well as a statement from CBS and MGM and Jeff Probst talking to EW about what happened and production’s reaction.

