Watch Sarah Jeffery and Hamilton alum Jordan Donica slay a Motown duet in exclusive Charmed clip

Ain’t no mountain high, ain’t no valley low to keep Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) from getting to Jordan (Jordan Donica) apparently…

In EW’s exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode of Charmed, we witness Maggie unexpectedly volunteering to duet with boxing hunk Jordan on Seattle Safe Space’s karaoke night. The two end up showing off their pipes on Motown classic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” as immortalized by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell on a 1967 single.

Jordan is, of course, not single, but that doesn’t stop some magical sparks from flying (and something wonky happening with Maggie’s still defunct powers) when the two take the stage together.

Both Jeffery and Donica have the vocal chops to back up their musical moment. Jeffery rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Descendants, and her vocal prowess got lots of love this summer with Descendants 3 single “Queen of Mean,” which earned Jeffery her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the distinction of being the highest-charting solo track from any of the Descendants films at No. 49 on the list. Jeffery recently released a remix of the track.

Before joining the cast of Charmed, Donica was a Broadway darling, nabbing leading roles in The Phantom of the Opera and My Fair Lady, as well as portraying the Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson on the first national tour of Hamilton.

The two get to show off their serious pipes, while also granting Maggie an impromptu moment that could lead to a huge breakthrough in her questions about her powers. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) take a gamble on a demon who might know the whereabouts of the assassin. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) fights a dangerous enemy in her attempt to survive.

Charmed airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

