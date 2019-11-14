Pedro Pascal reveals the Mandalorian's real name

The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

The Mandalorian finally has a real name besides “Mando” or “Not Boba Fett.”

Star Pedro Pascal revealed in an interview (above) that his masked Disney+ character’s name is (and we have no idea how this is really spelled) “Dyn Jarren.”

Noted the actor: “The Mandalorian — whose real name is [phoentic spelling] Dyn Jarren — is your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and the Westerns and in talking to [showrunner Jon Favreau] I asked him what should I be looking at. I know he loves movies. I love movies. What should I be watching? And he immediately brought up Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa, Yojimbo, and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. So, he’s very samurai, Clint and me.”

Indeed, the name has a bit of a “Django” vibe (who was the lead character in a 1966 spaghetti Western before Quentin Tarantino adopted the name for his 2012 hit film Django Unchained).

Previously, Favreau spoke to EW about those same classic influences.

“What happens after a revolution?” Favreau asked. “After the celebrations are over, when there’s no structure? Typically, in human history, unless you’re very lucky, those are times of tremendous chaos. Like after the Roman Empire falls, or when you don’t have a centralized Shogun in Japan, and, of course the Old West, when there wasn’t any government [on the frontier] — all the types of movies that inspired George Lucas to make Star Wars.”

The second episode of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ on Friday.

