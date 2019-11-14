Lizzo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and more submit to Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

It’s time for another rendition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets, this time with a whole lotta Lizzo and Cardi B.

It’s difficult to make the “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” feel bad about herself these days, even when the Twitter trolls are out in force. Referring to Lizzo’s song “Bus Passes and Happy Meals,” one commenter wrote, “Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of,” followed by an expletive hashtag.

“Yeah, I’m a big b— and I ride a bus. A tour bus, motherf—er,” Lizzo replied. “Where’s yours?”

For Cardi B, the “Money” and “I Like It” rapper read another Twitter user’s fearless feedback about how “that b—,” meaning Cardi, “just looks loud.”

“How do I look loud?” Cardi B exclaimed. “I’m loud? I don’t even think I’m, like, loud. Suck my a—.”

In this all-musician segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, Green Day, Luke Bryan, Midland, Perry Farrell, Leon Bridges, Monsta X, Alice Cooper, and Luke Combs also submitted themselves for the social media roasting.

It’s hard to believe that this is now the sixth time Kimmel has done a music-only rendition. Keep in mind he also has his sports and more general Mean Tweets series.

Someone feels strongly that the “Bad Guy” performer “dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost n found bin.” The singer just nodded.

