Kelly Clarkson forgot the Jonas Brothers opened for her in 2005 and Nick Jonas isn't surprised

Kelly Clarkson had completely forgotten that the Jonas Brothers opened for her in 2005, and Nick Jonas wasn’t completely surprised.

The youngest member of the band visited The Kelly Clarkson Show, set to air on Thursday, where he personally thanked the singer and popular daytime show host for giving them a bit of industry cred back the day — even if she had no idea until this interview.

“I was reading the pre-interview for this — I had no idea that y’all opened for me in 2005,” Clarkson tells the boy bander in a preview for the episode. “I feel like I just got really cool.”

An ever so humble Nick admits that no one knew he and his brothers Kevin and Joe’s band just yet, and the chances were pretty slim that they’d have interacted with Clarkson who performed on a totally different stage. Even knowing all that, Nick feels indebted to the former reality competition star.

“No one cared about us in 2005, we were just coming up and basically, to get other gigs, we listed the other acts that we’d opened up for,” he says. “But that really just meant that we were on, like, the outside stage in the parking lot while you were playing for 40,000 people.”

“But you helped us get a lot of gigs after that, so thank you. We owe you 20 percent.”

Now that that’s all cleared up, the two will meet again as competitors on The Voice where Nick recently accepted a coach’s position to begin during the popular show’s 18th season. Clarkson accepted the same gig in 2017, beginning with the show’s 14th season.

In the meantime, Nick continues to tour with his older brothers all over the world as part of their Happiness Begins tour . The trio announced the band was officially back together in February.

