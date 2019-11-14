Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed for season 8

The Nine-Nine just got an eight.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for an eighth season, NBC announced on Thursday.

The news arrives months ahead of the critically admired cop comedy’s seventh season premiere in February. The Golden Globe-winning series starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher aired for five seasons on Fox before being canceled. As you may recall, that didn’t last long at all, as a strong outpouring of online support (complete with celebrity cheerleaders ranging from Mark Hamill to Lin-Manuel Miranda) prompted NBC to rescue it the following day and order a sixth season.

Image zoom JORDIN ALTHAUS/FOX

Season 6 averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demographic in live plus same day ratings. The audience grew 15 percent from season 5’s numbers on Fox.

Co-created by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, Brooklyn also stars Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Season 7 officially kicks off on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. with a one-hour premiere, and then will air in its normal 8:30 p.m. slot starting on Feb. 13.

Related content: