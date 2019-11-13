What to Watch on Wednesday: Maren Morris, 'Old Town Road,' more go for gold at 53rd CMA Awards

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
53rd Annual CMA Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
While it’s sad to see longtime cohost Brad Paisley step down, this year’s Country Music Association awards will see Carrie Underwood resume hosting duties with fellow queens of country Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Maren Morris is the act to beat with six nominations, while the night’s biggest surprise could be a win for the genre-defying, record-breaking “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, in the Musical Event of the Year category. —Marcus Jones
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
The identities of the celebrities may be a secret, but their singing talents definitely aren’t. After continuing to wow audiences and the celebrity panelists, five masked singers — The Flower, The Tree, The Ladybug, Mr. Fox and The Rottweiler — perform for Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, this week joined by guest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Hopefully he’s not intimidated by The Rottweiler. —Gerrad Hall
American Horror Story: 1984
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX
Season Finale
The ninth and final episode of this anthology’s ninth season comes to a serial-killer close, as we see what becomes of the dead-but-stuck-at-camp counselors and whether Brooke is the final girl (or maybe girls … if Donna can also escape the hell that is Camp Redwood). Plus, AHS regular Finn Wittrock shows up — will he have a bigger connection to all the killing and somehow be able to end the madness? So many questions, one hour to answer them all. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Med — NBC
Survivor — CBS
Riverdale — The CW
The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire — NBC
Nancy Drew — The CW
Almost Family — Fox
The Challenge — MTV
The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (docuseries debut) — AMC/Sundance TV
10 p.m.
Chicago P.D. — NBC
S.W.A.T. — CBS
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — FXX
Streaming
Castle Rock — Hulu
Limetown (season finale) — Facebook Watch
