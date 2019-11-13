What to Watch on Wednesday: Maren Morris, 'Old Town Road,' more go for gold at 53rd CMA Awards

Image zoom

53rd Annual CMA Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

While it’s sad to see longtime cohost Brad Paisley step down, this year’s Country Music Association awards will see Carrie Underwood resume hosting duties with fellow queens of country Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Maren Morris is the act to beat with six nominations, while the night’s biggest surprise could be a win for the genre-defying, record-breaking “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, in the Musical Event of the Year category. —Marcus Jones

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The identities of the celebrities may be a secret, but their singing talents definitely aren’t. After continuing to wow audiences and the celebrity panelists, five masked singers — The Flower, The Tree, The Ladybug, Mr. Fox and The Rottweiler — perform for Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, this week joined by guest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Hopefully he’s not intimidated by The Rottweiler. —Gerrad Hall

American Horror Story: 1984

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

The ninth and final episode of this anthology’s ninth season comes to a serial-killer close, as we see what becomes of the dead-but-stuck-at-camp counselors and whether Brooke is the final girl (or maybe girls … if Donna can also escape the hell that is Camp Redwood). Plus, AHS regular Finn Wittrock shows up — will he have a bigger connection to all the killing and somehow be able to end the madness? So many questions, one hour to answer them all. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo



9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

Nancy Drew — The CW

Almost Family — Fox

The Challenge — MTV

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (docuseries debut) — AMC/Sundance TV



10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — FXX

Streaming

Castle Rock — Hulu

Limetown (season finale) — Facebook Watch

*times are ET and subject to change