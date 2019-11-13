The Witcher gets early season 2 renewal with Henry Cavill before series premiere

The fantasy series won't debut for another month, but Netflix is already planning the future.

By Nick Romano
November 13, 2019 at 12:49 PM EST

The Witcher

Geralt will ride again, and so will Roach.

A month out from Netflix’s premiere of The Witcher with star Henry Cavill as the titular supernatural fighter of demons, the streaming platform confirmed on Wednesday an early season 2 renewal has been approved with additional episodes arriving in 2021.

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

We can only assume it was the fan response to seeing a live-action recreation of the Witcher bathing scene in the trailer and nothing else.

Based on the Witcher novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, but also featuring nods to the popular videogame series, the Netflix series stars Cavill as Geralt, part of a breed of monster hunters known as Witchers. He fights demonic entities who have arrived in his world, referred to as The Continent, from other dimensions. Anya Chalotra also plays a sorceress named Yennefer and Freya Allan plays the mysterious Ciri.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement.

As revealed in the latest trailer, which arrived at the tail-end of October, The Witcher will premiere season 1 on Dec. 20. Production on season 2 will begin sometime early next year.

The Witcher

