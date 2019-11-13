Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame directors producing docuseries about Marvel-vs-DC rivalry

Joe and Anthony Russo are developing a 'Slugfest' docuseries for Quibi.

November 13, 2019
The Russo Brothers are taking on a face-off that’s even bigger than their great Thanos battle of 2019.

Marvel and DC, two comic book entertainment companies that rose to pop culture prominence on parallel tracks and whose fans often debate their merits. In the age of superhero movies, filmmakers like James Gunn, who’s now helming both Marvel (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3) and DC movies (The Suicide Squad), routinely find themselves at the center of this rivalry. Now, Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed many a Marvel movie, including Avengers: Endgame, are chronicling this evolution in a new docuseries.

The Russos will executive produce Slugfest, which “tracks the rise of two groundbreaking creative companies who went on to become the comics-publishing powerhouses, Marvel and DC,” per a press release sent out on Wednesday. “A race to the top fueled by competitive intuition and creative ingenuity, what resulted was an indomitably American industry, rising from its scrappy, disregarded roots to establish culture-changing mythologies.”

Believer and Framing John DeLorean directors Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce will helm Slugfest, which is also inspired by the book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC.

Perhaps the series will even work to put to rest the often-discussed “who’s better, Marvel or DC?” Twitter debate. Slugfest promises to feature behind-the-scenes stories, like the first official Marvel and DC crossover comic from the 1970s with Superman and Spider-Man.

The Russos themselves are massive comic book fans. In addition to helming some of the biggest movies for Disney’s Marvel Studios, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to the Avengers movies, they also come prepackaged with a working knowledge of comic book history.

The sibling duo are currently filming the film Cherry with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and out promoting 21 Bridges, which they produced with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman;

Quibi will officially launch in the U.S. this April 6, 2020.

