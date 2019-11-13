My Little Pony to launch new animated series and toy line — see exclusive first look

Though one era of My Little Pony came to a close earlier this year with the conclusion of long-running series Friendship Is Magic, the next chapter of the franchise is already in the works. A new animated MLP series, Pony Life, will premiere on Discovery Family in 2020. Naturally, there are new toys to go along with the show, the first of which will arrive in time for the holidays.

The video above offers an exclusive first look at both the new toys and the newly designed animated characters, set (appropriately if somewhat oddly) to Lizzo‘s “Good as Hell.”

Pony Life relocates the ponies to Sugarcube Corner, a local bakery hangout run by Pinkie Pie, which also houses a mysterious cache of magical potions to be broken out when the need arises. The new series will feature all of Friendship Is Magic‘s beloved ensemble — including Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, and Fluttershy — as well as the same voice actors returning. Befitting the title, Pony Life‘s stories will reportedly be more “slice of life”-oriented than the adventure-driven Friendship Is Magic. (Is this the MLP version of Seinfeld we didn’t know we wanted until right now?)

Get a glimpse at the full lineup of ponies in the video above. You can also check out the first of the new toys — available now on Amazon for U.S. customers, and at Toys “R” Us stores and online for Canadian customers in 2020 — in the images below.

Image zoom Hasbro

Image zoom Hasbro

Image zoom Hasbro

