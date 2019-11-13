New teaser for M. Night Shyamalan's Servant shows the creepiest way to make a baby

Servant type TV Show Network Apple TV+ Genre Horror,

Thriller

“Where do babies come from?” It’s a question that has confounded many a parent, whenever their children become aware enough to wonder about the nature of human existence. But the latest ad for the Apple TV+ series Servant, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, gives the creepiest possible answer to that question.

Set mainly at one Philadelphia home, Servant focuses on Sean and Dorothy Turner (played by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose), a couple who lost their baby son, Jericho, after just 13 weeks. In order to recover from that trauma, they’re using a doll to stand in the place of their baby. But Dorothy takes things a step further when she hires a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to care for Jericho. She clearly thinks of the doll as her baby, and this new promo gets at how horrifically wrong that is.

Servant lands on Apple TV+ on Nov. 28, a.k.a Thanksgiving Day. Watch the new teaser above, see the full trailer here, and stay tuned for more coverage on EW.

