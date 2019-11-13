Watch Kristen Bell perform Frozen 2 song on 'History of Disney Songs' with Jimmy Fallon

If you’ve ever heard Kristen Bell‘s amazing voice, then you basically want her to sing every Disney song ever — and now your wish has come true. The Frozen 2 star teamed up with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to perform a medley during a segment called “The History of Disney Songs.”

Bell, who reprises her role as Anna in the upcoming sequel, performed 17 tracks with Fallon on The Tonight Show, including “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, as well as iconic tunes like “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas and “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

The duo opened with classic hits, starting with “When You Wish Upon a Star” from 1940’s Pinocchio and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from 1964’s Mary Poppins.

Highlights included “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, complete with a magic carpet for Bell and Fallon, just like in the 1992 movie. And for “The Circle of Life” from The Lion King, Bell held up a stuffed toy version of Simba as Fallon belted out the opening — visually identical, really, from the original scene in the film.

Of course, Frozen songs were also in the mix, and the two performed “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and even “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2. They ended with “Let It Go” from the first film, as fake snow sprinkled down onto the stage.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

