Disney+ gets 10 million subscribers out of the gate

Glitches, smitches: Disney+ has signed up 10 million subscribers already.

The new streaming service hit its first major subscriber milestone since launching Tuesday amid some technological bumps.

The service showcases new original series like the Star Wars drama The Mandalorian as well as an archive of Disney-owned franchises such as Marvel movies. All told, the service currently has nearly 500 films and 7,500 TV episodes.

Reviewers have praised the service’s sleek interface, low price ($6.99 per month), and presenting content in 4K by default (rather than offering a higher streaming rate as a pricey add-on, like Netflix does). On the downside, critics have noted there’s little original new content yet, and also a lot of less impressive archival filler.

Disney has predicted the streaming service will sign up at least 60 million subscribers around the world by 2024. By comparison, Hulu reportedly has about 30 million subscribers and Netflix has roughly 150 million worldwide.

