Check out more than 700 shows and movies available to watch now on Disney+

The Disney vault is open!

If you need some help planning your binge-watching sessions now that Disney+ has officially launched, EW has you covered.

In addition to its array of original exclusives such as Star Wars series The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the new streaming service offers more than 7,500 television episodes and over 500 movies spanning decades from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and 20th Century Fox back catalogs, with more on the way.

Check out the below list of more than 700 previously released shows and movies that are currently viewable on Disney+, ranging from 1928’s Steamboat Willie to this year’s Captain Marvel and Dumbo. Keep in mind titles are subject to change or vary by region (the service launched in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands).

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Adventures of Andre & Wally B. (1984)

Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

African Cats (2011)

Air Mater (2011)

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Almost Angels (1962)

America’s Heart & Soul (2004)

Amphibia (2019)

Amy (1981)

Andi Mack (2017)

Annie (1999)

Ant-Man (2015)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

Aristocats (1970)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Auntie Edna (2018)

Avalon High (2010)

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Bambi (1942)

Bambi II (2006)

Band Concert (1935)

Bao (2018)

Bears (2014)

Bears and I (1974)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast — The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Before the Flood (2016)

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

BFG (2016)

Big Chibi 6 the Shorts (2018)

Big City Greens (2018)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

Big Hero 6 the Series (2017)

Biscuit Eater (1972)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Black Cauldron (1985)

Black Hole (1979)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

Blank Check (1994)

Blue Umbrella (2013)

Bolt (2008)

Bonkers (1993)

Book of Once Upon a Time (2015)

Book of Pooh (2001)

Born in China (2017)

Boundin’ (2004)

Boy Meets World (1993)

Brain Games (2011)

Brave (2012)

Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Breaking2 (2017)

Brink! (1998)

Brother Bear (2003)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Bug’s Life (1998)

Burn-E (2008)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Camp Rock (2008)

Camp Rock 2 the Final Jam (2010)

Can of Worms (1999)

Candleshoe (1977)

Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2015)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Cars (2006)

Cars 2 (2011)

Cars 3 (2017)

Casebusters (1986)

Castaway Cowboy (1974)

Cat From Outer Space (1978)

Cheetah (1989)

Cheetah Girls (2003)

Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

Chef Donald (1941)

Chicken Little (2005)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers (1989)

Christmas Star (1986)

Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Cloud 9 (2014)

College Road Trip (2008)

Color of Friendship (2000)

Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Country Bears (2002)

Cow Belles (2006)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Crimson Wing (2008)

Dadnapped (2009)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Day & Night (2010)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Deep Blue (2003)

Den Brother (2010)

Descendants (2015)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Descendants: Wicked World (2015)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dinosaur (2000)

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes (2017)

Disney’s Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

Disney’s Doug (1996)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (TV Special) (2017)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2017)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2018)

Disney’s Hercules (1998)

Disney’s Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Disney’s The Kid (2000)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1992)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Double Teamed (2002)

Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

Ducktales (1987)

Ducktales (2017)

Ducktales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

Dug’s Special Mission (2009)

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Earth Live (2017)

Easter Island Unsolved (2018)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-off (2003)

Eight Below (2006)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

Even Stevens (2000)

Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Evermoor (2014)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2019)

Extremely Goofy Movie (An (2000)

Fancy Nancy (2018)

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Fast Layne (2019)

Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Nemo (2003)

Finest Hours (2016)

First Kid (1996)

Flicka (2006)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Flood (2018)

Flowers and Trees (1932)

Flubber (1997)

For the Birds (2001)

Fox and the Hound (1981)

Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Frankenweenie (1984)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Frenemies (2012)

Frozen (2013)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Game Plan (2007)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Gargoyles (1994)

Geek Charming (2011)

Genius (1999)

George and A.J. (2009)

Geri’s Game (1997)

Get a Clue (2002)

Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Girl Meets World (2014)

Girl Vs. Monster (2012)

Go Figure (2005)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Good Dinosaur (2015)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)

Goof Troop (1992)

Goofy Movie (a (1995)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Gotta Kick it Up (2002)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Great Migrations (2010)

Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Great Muppet Caper (1981)

Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Gus (1976)

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

Handy Manny (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3D (2008)

Hannah Montana Forever (2010)

Hannah Montana the Movie (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

Haunted Mansion (2003)

Hawaiian Vacation (2011)

Heavy Metal Mater (2010)

Heavyweights (1995)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Hercules (1997)

Hiccups (2013)

High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Home on the Range (2004)

Honey, I Blew up the Kid (1992)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

Horse Sense (1999)

Hostile Planet (2019)

Hounded (2001)

How Dogs Got Their Shape (2016)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade (2016)

Ice Princess (2005)

Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

Incredible Journey (1963)

Incredibles (2004)

Inner Workings (2016)

Inside Out (2015)

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Inspector Gadget II (2003)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

Invincible (2006)

Invisible Sister (2015)

Iron Man (1994)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Iron Man Armored Adventures (2008)

Iron Will (1994)

Jack (1996)

Jack-Jack Attack (2005)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Jane (2017)

Jennie Project (2001)

Jessie (2011)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Jonas (2009)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Jump In! (2007)

Jumping Ship (2001)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Jungle Book (1967)

Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)

Jungle Cat (1959)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

Kazaam (1996)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Kid in King Arthur’s Court (a (1995)

Kim Possible (2002)

Kim Possible (2019)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Knick Knack (1992)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

Lab Rats (2012)

Lab Rats: Bionic Island (2015)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)

La Luna (2012)

Lava (2015)

Legend of Mor’du (2012)

Legend of the Three Caballeros (2018)

Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (2016)

Lego Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2017)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

Lend a Paw (1941)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Let it Shine (2012)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Life Is Ruff (2005)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Lifted (2007)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

Lion King (1994)

Lion King 1 1/2 (2004)

Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

Little Einsteins (2005)

Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

Little Mermaid (1989)

Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

Little Whirlwind (1941)

Lizzie Mcguire (2001)

Lizzie Mcguire Movie (2003)

Lonesome Ghosts (1937)

Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

Lou (2017)

Love Bug (1969)

Luck of the Irish (2001)

Luxo Jr. (1999)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Mars: Inside Spacex (2018)

Marvel Comics Spider-Man (1994)

Marvel Comics the Incredible Hulk (1996)

Marvel Comics X-Men (1992)

Marvel Rising: Initiation (2018)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (2017)

Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Marvel’s Ant-Man (2017)

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble (2013)

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest (2018)

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars (2017)

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars (2017)

Marvel’s Avengers: Ultron Revolution (2016)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout (2018)

Marvel’s Inhumans (2017)

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot (2017)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2017)

Marvel’s Ultimate Comics (2016)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man Vs. the Sinister 6 (2016)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mater and the Ghostlight (2006)

Mater Private Eye (2010)

Mater the Greater (2008)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Melody Time (1948)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Mickey Mouse (2013)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Mighty Ducks (1996)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

Mike’s New Car (2002)

Million Dollar Duck (1971)

Millions (2005)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

Minnie’s Bow-toons (2011)

Minutemen (2008)

Miracle (2004)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

Mistle-tones (2012)

Moana (2016)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Monster Truck Mater (2010)

Monsters University (2013)

Monsters (Inc. (2001)

Motocrossed (2001)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Mulan (1998)

Mulan II (2005)

Muppet Babies (2018)

Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Muppet Moments (2015)

Muppet Movie (1979)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Muppets (2011)

Muppets (2015)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1989)

Newsies (1992)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Now You See It (2005)

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017)

Old Yeller (1957)

Oliver & Company (1988)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Other Me (2000)

Out of the Box (1998)

Pacifier (2005)

Parent Trap (1961)

Parent Trap (1998)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Partly Cloudy (2009)

Party Central (2014)

Partysaurus Rex (2012)

Perri (1957)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Peter Pan (1953)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

Phil of the Future (2004)

Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel (2013)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Pinocchio (1940)

Piper (2016)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

PJ Masks (2015)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Pluto’s Christmas Tree (1952)

Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

Pollyanna (1960)

Poof Point (2001)

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Presto (2008)

Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Princess and the Frog (2009)

Princess Diaries (2001)

Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

Proud Family Movie (2005)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Quack Pack (1996)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Quints (2000)

Radiator Springs 500 1/2 (2014)

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2018)

Ratatouille (2007)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Read It and Weep (2006)

Ready to Run (2000)

Recess (1997)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: School’s Out (2001)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

Red’s Dream (1996)

Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Remember the Titans (2000)

Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Rescuers (1977)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

Return of Jafar (1994)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Return to Oz (1985)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Right on Track (2003)

Riley’s First Date? (2015)

Ring of Endless Light (a (2002)

Rip Girls (2000)

Robin Hood (1973)

Rocketeer (1991)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story (2016)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Rookie (2002)

Roving Mars (2006)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

Sandlot (1993)

Sanjay’s Super Team (2015)

Santa Clause (1994)

Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Science Fair (2018)

Scream Team (2002)

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)

Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Secretariat (2010)

Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2008)

Shaggy D.A. (1976)

Shaggy Dog (1959)

Shaggy Dog (2006)

Shake it Up (2010)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Shipwrecked (1991)

Sign of Zorro (1958)

Silver Surfer (1998)

Simpsons (1989)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Skyrunners (2009)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Small Fry (2011)

Smart Guy (1997)

Smart House (1999)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Snowball Express (1972)

Snowglobe (2007)

So Weird (1999)

Sound of Music (1965)

Spider-Man (1981)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

Spider-Man Unlimited (1999)

Spider-Woman (1979)

Star Wars Forces of Destiny (2017)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Blips (2017)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — the Lost Missions (2014)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Clash of the Skywalkers (2014)

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Duel of the Skywalkers (2014)

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Escape From the Jedi Temple (2014)

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Race for the Holocrons (2014)

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Raid on Coruscant (2014)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Starstruck (2010)

Steamboat Willie (1928)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2018)

Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

Strange Magic (2015)

Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Suite Life Movie (2011)

Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2015)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Super Buddies (2013)

Swap (2016)

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

Sword in the Stone (1963)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

Take Two With Phineas and Ferb (2010)

Talespin (1990)

Tall Tale (1995)

Tangled (2010)

Tangled Before Ever After (2017)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Tangled: The Series — Short Cuts (2017)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Teacher’s Pet (2000)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

Teen Beach 2 (2015)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Teen Spirit (2011)

That Darn Cat (1997)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

That’s So Raven (2003)

The African Lion (1955)

The Cheetah Girls One World (2008)

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

The Lion Guard (2015)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Replacements (2006)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

The Wizards Return: Alex Vs. Alex (2013)

Thirteenth Year (1999)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Those Calloways (1965)

Three Caballeros (1945)

Three Days (2001)

Three Little Pigs (1933)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

Three Musketeers (1993)

Thumbelina (1994)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Tigger Movie (2000)

Tin Toy (1988)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Treasure Island (1950)

Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

Tron (1982)

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Tron: Uprising (2012)

Tru Confessions (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Twas the Night……. (2001)

Twitches (2005)

Twitches Too (2007)

Ugly Dachshund (1966)

Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

Up (2009)

Up, Up, and Away (2000)

Valiant (2005)

Vampirina (2017)

Violetta (2012)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

Wall-E (2008)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Whispers: an Elephant’s Tale (2000)

White Fang (1991)

White Wilderness (1958)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

Wild (2006)

Willow (1988)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

Wings of Life (2011)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Wise Little Hen (1934)

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)

Wizards of Waverly Place the Movie (2009)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

World’s Greatest Dogs (2015)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

X-Men Evolution (2000)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

You Wish! (2003)

Young Black Stallion (2003)

Your Friend the Rat (2007)

Zapped (2014)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Zenon: Z3 (2004)

Zombies (2018)

Zootopia (2016)

