Carrie Underwood surprises fans with Jimmy Kimmel's Undercover Singer prank

Maybe next time these fans will think before they go into a boot shop.

Carrie Underwood, in marking the CMA Awards before Wednesday night this week, teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel to prank some of her fans in Nashville, Tennessee. (Underwood is hosting the CMA Awards with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.)

The “Southbound” singer hid out with a camera crew in a local boot store and sang some of her songs over the intercom, albeit with a few tweaked lyrics. In the style of “Before He Cheats,” Underwood sang about some of the folks in the shop, much to the listeners surprise.

Kimmel pulled off this prank earlier this year with Christina Aguilera, who did the same thing out of a donut shop in Los Angeles to promote her Las Vegas residency.

Aside from inquisitive looks, Underwood was able to get some dudes to high five and one gent to do a jig. Apparently, he got free boots out of it, so, worth it.

