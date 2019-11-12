Will Ferrell to host Saturday Night Live, join Five-Timers Club

By Dan Snierson
November 12, 2019 at 01:35 PM EST

Saturday Night Live

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Will Ferrell is returning to Saturday Night Live — and joining the Five-Timers Club.

The former SNL cast member will host the November 23 installment of NBC’s long-running late-night sketch series, it was announced on Tuesday. Ferrell joined the show in 1995 and established himself as one of the show’s biggest stars before leaving in 2002 to pursue a film career that has included Old School, Elf, and Anchorman. Ferrell, who will headline the upcoming films Downhill and Eurovision, last hosted SNL in January 2018.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

King Princess — who released her debut album Cheap Queen last month — will serve as musical guest for the Nov. 23 show.

A new episode of SNL airs this weekend, with Harry Styles both hosting and performing.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 44
episodes
  • 859
Rating
  • TV-14
Genre
Airs
  • Saturdays at 11:30pm
Premiere
  • 10/11/75
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com