Will Ferrell to host Saturday Night Live, join Five-Timers Club

Will Ferrell is returning to Saturday Night Live — and joining the Five-Timers Club.
The former SNL cast member will host the November 23 installment of NBC’s long-running late-night sketch series, it was announced on Tuesday. Ferrell joined the show in 1995 and established himself as one of the show’s biggest stars before leaving in 2002 to pursue a film career that has included Old School, Elf, and Anchorman. Ferrell, who will headline the upcoming films Downhill and Eurovision, last hosted SNL in January 2018.
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
King Princess — who released her debut album Cheap Queen last month — will serve as musical guest for the Nov. 23 show.
A new episode of SNL airs this weekend, with Harry Styles both hosting and performing.
