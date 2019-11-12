Disney+ Streaming
The Mandalorian premiere ends with a surprise for Star Wars fans

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

By James Hibberd
November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST

The Mandalorian

The premiere of The Mandalorian revealed what that previously reported “dramatic” spoiler from the Star Wars universe was all about.

Spoiler alert: Do not read further unless you’ve watched the premiere episode of the new Disney+ series.

In the 39-minute debut episode, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) tracked a mysterious off-books bounty to a heavily guarded compound only to find his target was an infant — of the same rare species as fan-favorite Yoda. The target was supposedly 50 years old, which is perhaps possible given that Yoda lived to 900. The hero protected the infant from being killed by bounty hunter droid IG-11 and now has to decide what to do next.

Yoda, of course, died during Return of the Jedi, which is set before The Mandalorian. It’s not yet clear if the infant or child is related to Yoda or not.

According to StarWars.com, Yoda’s actual species has never been recorded, but it has produced members of the Jedi Order (with Yoda as the most famous member). Over the years, creator George Lucas has reportedly kept Yoda’s origins a secret and discouraged attempts to explore them. At one point Lucas explained: “So he’s a mystery character, he’s a magical character. He has no background. He comes and he goes. He’s the subversive secret mysterious stranger that enters the film and then exits at the end.”

Otherwise, the episode focused on setting up the character of The Mandalorian (yes, his helmet stayed on for now), showing flashes of being separated from his parents as a child amid an attack. The episode also introduced bounty guild chief Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and bounty droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), yet held many of its major characters in reserve for future episodes — such as its female lead Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and presumed central villain Mof Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

The episode launched along with the Disney+ streaming service, which had technical problems during its debut. “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” Disney+ said in a spokesperson statement. “While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.” Subsequent episodes will be rolled out weekly.

