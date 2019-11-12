It's Nany vs. Kam in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 exclusive sneak peek

The Challenge type TV Show Network MTV Genre Reality

Will Leroy’s alliances be his downfall on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2?

It can’t be denied that longtime Challenge veteran Leroy has been playing the game of his career so far this season. With Johnny Bananas getting eliminated from the competition so early in the season, Leroy had the unique opportunity to become the leader of the house in a way he’d never been able to before whenever Bananas was around controlling their alliance. And Leroy took up that leadership role with enthusiasm, brokering a peace treaty that, while short-lived, made Team U.S. stop voting their own teammates into elimination. He was so close to making it to the final.

But EW has your exclusive first look at this week’s episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, “The Right Honourable Rogan,” where two of Leroy’s closest allies in the house end up on opposite sides of a fight. In the above preview, Leroy is seen arguing with Kam — and they’ve clearly just come home from a night out drinking, which means things are definitely going to escalate. And sure enough, when Nany joins the conversation, it goes from zero to 100 real quick.

This should have been Leroy’s season to finally shine, but he’s getting caught in the middle of Nany versus Kam, and with his two closest allies in the game going at each other, this could be his undoing. Will he pick a side, or try to continue staying neutral? Check out the exclusive video above now.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays on MTV.

Related content: