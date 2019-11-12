Sarah Jessica Parker quizzes Kristin Davis on a Sex and the City 2 deep cut

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, actress Kristin Davis got quizzed on her Sex and the City experience, culminating in a phone call from a familiar voice.

Sarah Jessica Parker — who in addition to starring on the popular HBO show with Davis is close friends with WWHL host Andy Cohen and fellow guest John Benjamin Hickey — had an unexpected question in store for her longtime costar.

Rather than ask Davis about SATC, Parker had her dig deep into the well of her memories of shooting the infamous Sex and the City 2 in Morocco to recall out what the pair would eat every day at 11:30.

Almost immediately, Davis gestured widely and remembered “the tomato sandwiches from crafty — but we had to walk a really long way!” Parker confirmed Davis was correct and added that she herself would have “a particularly delicious ham baguette every day.”

Prior to the call-in, Davis gave some more Sex and the City revelations: She said that Cynthia Nixon was the cast member most like her character in real life, that Davis herself found Samantha’s wardrobe least appealing, that her least favorite Charlotte plotline was when she dated a man who’d shout misogynistic language in her face during sex, and that she feels Carrie was meant for Mr. Big, not Aidan.

Davis is currently promoting her new Netflix film Holiday in the Wild, streaming now. Watch the video above for more.

Related content: