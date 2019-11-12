Lucifer type TV Show Network Fox,

At the end of Lucifer‘s fourth season, the titular Devil (Tom Ellis) made the ultimate sacrifice leaving Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) right after she confessed her love for him and returning to Hell. Lucifer will still be there when the fifth and final season premieres; however, he’ll eventually receive a visit from a very familiar face.

EW has exclusively learned that Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will reluctantly descend into Hell to see his brother on an urgent matter — and you can check out an exclusive first look at this trip down below.

“He definitely goes to Hell,” D.B. Woodside tells EW. “There’s something going on, on Earth that Amenadiel is not able to handle by himself.”

Image zoom Netflix

As we learned in the first season, Amenadiel hates Hell. When Lucifer initially abdicated the throne, it fell on God’s favorite son to rule it in his absence, and during that time, he learned that he wasn’t built for the job. So, “knowing that’s the last place our warrior angel would want to be, the stakes must be extremely high,” says Woodside. “There has to be something very, very bad happening on Earth for Amenadiel to go down to Hell. There has to be an extremely strong, perhaps an otherworldly reason for him to visit Hell.”

Given that Amenadiel and Linda (Rachael Harris) welcomed a son into the world in season 4, it’s fair to assume that Charlie may be part of the reason Amenadiel would return to his least favorite place in the world.

“People need to keep in mind that time flies down in Hell,” says Woodside. “Amenadiel, once again, there has to be something really bad happening on Earth for Amenadiel to leave his son. My guess is it could have something to do with Charlie. It could have something to do with the fact that he feels the need to protect his son, and the only way to he can protect his son is to leave him.”

While Woodside can’t reveal what’s going on in the image specifically (Why is Amenadiel in a clown room?), he does offer up the three-piece suit Amenadiel is wearing does point to what Amenadiel’s been doing to since Lucifer left: Taking over some of his brother’s sartorial responsibilities has led to a sartorial upgrade.

“Amenadiel’s been exploring his identity back on Earth, and maybe he’s been copying Lucifer a little bit. Since Lucifer has left, Amenadiel is probably picking up in some of the areas that Lucifer vacated, meaning somebody has to run Lux. So what might happen when Amenadiel steps into that position, albeit temporarily? “So I think he’s probably trying to dress the part, trying spread his wings, so to speak,” says Woodside, before adding with a laugh, “Also, it just gives our excellent wardrobe people another reason to put me in a suit, which is not so bad. It’s always nice to be dressed nicely.”

Lucifer will return in 2020 on Netflix, with its final season being split into two parts.

