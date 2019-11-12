How to get the most out of your Disney+ subscription

As you’ve probably heard by now, Disney+, or Disney Plus, launched today in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands.

If you’re considering subscribing to the service, here are a few things you need to know about the Disney+ streaming platform to make sure you’re getting the most out of the new entertainment experience.

Image zoom Disney Plus

How to Get Disney+

For $7 a month, you can stream ad-free Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic programs to your heart’s content, or you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN subscriptions for $13 a month. If you want to dip your toes into the streaming waters without a commitment just yet, you can sign up here for a free trial of Disney+.

If your phone plan is from Verizon, you might be eligible for a free year of Disney+, courtesy of the provider. If you have Verizon Unlimited or Fios Home Internet, you can simply log into your Verizon account and add Disney+ to take advantage of the one-year free add-on.

How Many People Can Use Disney+?

Each Disney+ account can have seven separate user profiles attached to it (with their own avatars and customization tools) and 10 unique devices connected to a single subscription — but keep in mind, you can only stream Disney+ on four screens at once. Plus, you have the option of downloading shows and movies to watch later when you’re not connected to the internet or when you’re out of the countries where the platform is available.

The service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Roku, and Samsung. If you’re using a computer, Disney+ works with Chrome OS, MacOS, and Windows PC, as well as game consoles PS4 and Xbox One. For phones and tablets, you’re in the clear with Amazon Fire tablets, Android phones and tablets, and iPhones and iPads.

Additional Disney+ App Features

Parental controls: The Disney+ app allows subscribers to set any profile within their account to “Kid,” which will only contain shows and movies with G, TV-Y, TV-Y7/Y7-FV, and TV-G ratings.

Accessibility features: Disney+ will provide closed captioning on most titles and text-to-speech support for the app’s interface on all compatible devices except PlayStation 4. Audio descriptions will be available depending on program title and language.

TV resolution: Disney+ will stream in HDR and Ultra HD 4k to supported devices.

Languages: Subtitles are currently offered in 16 languages on Disney+ original content and four languages for other titles in the expansive library (English, Dutch, Spanish, and French). New languages will be added as the service expands to more international markets. The app is also available in those four languages.

Disney+ Movies and Shows

At launch, Disney+ lists a large breadth of original exclusives, like the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Kristen Bell’s docuseries Encore!, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, with plans to put out more original series, movies, and documentaries within the first year. Right now, the app also houses more than 7,500 television show episodes and over 500 movies, including the most recent releases from the Marvel universe and live-action remakes of Disney classics, like the new Lion King movie.

To get started streaming buzzy, never-before-seen shows or your favorite childhood movies, sign up now for a seven-day free trial to Disney+ or choose the ESPN, Hulu, Disney+ bundle here.

