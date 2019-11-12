Harley Quinn explores a post-Joker career in new trailer for animated DC Universe series

Harley Quinn type TV Show Network DC Universe Genre Animated,

Superhero

It’s a good time to be Harley Quinn. The comic book antihero was originally introduced as the Joker’s henchwoman/love interest, but in recent years is really coming into her own. The upcoming live-action Birds of Prey movie will show Margot Robbie’s Harley bonding with other female characters after breaking up with the Joker. The new DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn follows a similar arc; the new trailer demonstrates how the show kicks into gear once Harley (Kaley Cuoco) leaves the Joker and tries to make it as a supervillain in her own right.

“Joker never loved me. He only loves Batman,” Harley says with a resigned air. To give you a sense of the show’s Archer-like humor, we see she’s talking to one of animated plants belonging to her friend/occasional love interest Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). The plant responds, “oh boo f—— hoo. Come talk to me when a St. Bernard s—s on your face!” Also the plant is voiced by J.B. Smoove.

When Harley leaves the Joker (Alan Tudyk), she leaves her classic harlequin costume behind as well, exchanging it for a getup more reminiscent of Robbie’s movie look. She decides that the best way to one-up the Joker will be to earn her own membership into the Legion of Doom. To that end, she assembles a crew of “scumbags no one else believes in,” including classic Wonder Woman villain Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale) and shapeshifting Batman rogue Clayface (Tudyk).

Harley Quinn premieres on DC Universe Nov. 29. Watch the new trailer above.

