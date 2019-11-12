Friends stars reportedly in talks for reunion special on HBO Max

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

It could happen after all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, an unscripted Friends reunion special is in the works at HBO Max. Both outlets report that a special is still in the planning phases at the streaming service, which will be home to all 236 episodes of the NBC sitcom when it launches in 2020. (The episodes are currently on Netflix.) According to THR, all six Friends stars —Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — are in talks for the special, along with the series’ creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

Image zoom Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The news comes almost two months after the show celebrated its 25th anniversary and less then a month after Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres that a reboot was out of the question but that, “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is… We’re working on something.”

At this point, nothing is a done deal.

Representatives for HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television had no comment.

THR first reported the news.

