Get a first look at Walking Dead star Christian Serratos in Netflix's Selena series

It’s time for Selena to “bidi bidi bom bom” her way back into our hearts.

Netflix has unveiled a first look at The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos taking the stage as famed Latin singer Selena Quintanilla Perez in Selena: The Series. The six-episode series will follow the singer’s rise to stardom in a coming-of-age story that chronicles the life-changing choices facing her and her family as she navigates fame and the music business.

In addition to officially confirming Serratos in the lead role, Netflix announced other key cast members, including Richard Chavira (Desperate Housewives), as Selena’s father, Abraham; Gabriel Chavarria (War for the Planet of the Apes) as Selena’s eldest brother and band’s music producer; Noemi Gonzalez (East Los High) as Suzette, Selena’s sister and best friend; and Seidy Lopez (Training Day) as Marcella, Selena’s mother. Madison Taylor Baez will also feature as a younger version of Selena.

Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moisés Zamora are producing through Campanario Entertainment.

“Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” said Dávila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment, in a statement. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”

A first-look video of Serratos in the role (above) features her reading script pages and then striding from her trailer onto a stage to perform as the iconic singer. An accompanying photo (below) shows her in profile, applying red lipstick.

Principal photography has begun on Selena, and though no official release date has been announced, it’s likely to hit Netflix sometime in 2020.

Image zoom Netflix

Related content: